Left Menu

Maha: Four held for taking bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh in Beed

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 03-04-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 21:34 IST
Maha: Four held for taking bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh in Beed
  • Country:
  • India

The secretary of an educational trust was among four held by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh, an official said on Sunday.

The four had demanded Rs 12 lakh to withdraw a case related to salary and post retirement benefits of the complainant, he said.

''They were held in a trap while taking an installment of Rs 1.5 lakh in Kej town on Saturday under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The accused comprise the secretary of an educational trust, two school principals and a farmer. KeJ police station is investigating further,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

India
2
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
4
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter spots Perseverance rover from space - See pics

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter spots Perseverance rover from space - See...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022