Left Menu

Man attacks PAC constables at Gorakhnath temple gate; arrested

A man attacked two PAC constables with a sharp-edged weapon at the south gate of Gorakhnath temple here and tried to enter the temple premises, police said. He went to a PAC post near the gate and tried to attack the police, ADG, Gorakhpur zone, Akhil Kumar said.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 04-04-2022 02:31 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 02:31 IST
Man attacks PAC constables at Gorakhnath temple gate; arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A man attacked two PAC constables with a sharp-edged weapon at the south gate of Gorakhnath temple here and tried to enter the temple premises, police said. The accused has been identified as Murtaza and has been arrested, they said. According to police, the accused tried to forcibly enter the temple premises on Sunday after raising the religious slogan of “Allahu Akbar”. ''Two of our Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables were injured after the accused tried to enter the temple with a sharp-edged weapon. He went to a PAC post near the gate and tried to attack the police,” ADG, Gorakhpur zone, Akhil Kumar said. The accused, who was also injured in the attack, was held by the constables, he said. The officer said the injured constables -- Gopal Kumar Gaur and Anil Paswan -- were given first aid at Guru Gorakhnath hospital and are undergoing treatment at BRD Medical College. ''The accused is also undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Initial investigation revealed that his name is Murtaza and is a resident of Gorakhpur,'' Kumar said. He also said that the angle of terror cannot be ruled out as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath often visits the region. “Strict action will be taken after probing the incident from all angles,” the ADG added.

PTI CORR NAV SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
2
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
3
Health News Roundup: WHO suspends UN supply of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19; Canada says hospitals could manage COVID impact as cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: WHO suspends UN supply of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vacc...

 Global
4
Twitter explores co-author tweet feature

Twitter explores co-author tweet feature

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022