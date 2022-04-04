Left Menu

Russia says Kyiv attempts to disrupt peace talks with Bucha 'provocation'

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2022 02:39 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 02:39 IST
Moscow's request for a U.N. Security Council meeting is to discuss Kyiv's attempts to disrupt peace talks and escalate violence with a "provocation" in Bucha, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"Russian Federation requested a meeting of the U.N. Security Council in connection with the provocation of the Ukrainian military and radicals in the city of Bucha," Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.

"The idea behind the next crime of the 'Kyiv's regime' is the disruption of peace negotiations and the escalation of violence."

