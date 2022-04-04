Ukraine's Zelenskiy appeals for support in Grammy video appearance
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday appeared in a video aired at the Grammy Awards in the United States and appealed to viewers to support Ukrainians "in any way you can." "What is more opposite to music?
"What is more opposite to music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people," said Zelenskiy in the video that aired ahead of a performance by John Legend and Ukranian poet Lyuba Yakimchuck.
"Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today, to tell our story. Support us in any way you can. Any, but not silence," he said.
