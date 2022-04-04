Left Menu

Woman kills self, toddler son, newborn daughter by jumping into well in Gujarat

A domestic dispute is suspected to be the trigger behind Leeluben Mori taking the extreme step late Saturday night, a police official said. The bodies of Mori, her two-year-old son, and 45-day-old daughter were fished out from the water on Sunday evening, the Kutiyana police station official said.Police were informed about the incident on Sunday, following which a fire brigade team rushed to the spot to pull out the bodies.

PTI | Porbandar | Updated: 04-04-2022 11:58 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 11:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old woman killed herself, her toddler son and her newborn daughter, by jumping into a well at Devda village in Gujarat's Porbandar district, police said on Monday. A domestic dispute is suspected to be the trigger behind Leeluben Mori taking the extreme step late Saturday night, a police official said. The bodies of Mori, her two-year-old son, and 45-day-old daughter were fished out from the water on Sunday evening, the Kutiyana police station official said.

''Police were informed about the incident on Sunday, following which a fire brigade team rushed to the spot to pull out the bodies. A domestic dispute seems to be the prima facie cause. Further investigation is underway,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

