Army chief Gen Naravane pays tribute to World War II martyrs at Kranji war memorial in Singapore

In 1965, Singapore was separated from the federation.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 04-04-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 14:13 IST
Chief of Armed Forces General Manoj Mukund Naravane (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Indian Army chief General MM Naravane on Monday visited the Kranji war memorial in Singapore and paid tributes to those who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the World War-II.

Dedicated to the men and women from India, the UK, Australia, Canada, Sri Lanka, Malaya, the Netherlands and New Zealand who died defending Singapore and Malaya against the invading Japanese forces during the second World War, the memorial comprises the War Graves, the Memorial Walls, the State Cemetery and the Military Graves.

Malaya united with North Borneo, Sarawak and Singapore in 1963 to become Malaysia. In 1965, Singapore was separated from the federation.

''On the first day of the visit, General MM Naravane #COAS laid a wreath at #Kranji War Memorial, #Singapore and paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives during the 2nd World War in #Singapore,'' the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) tweeted.

Gen. Naravane is on a three-day visit to Singapore to explore ways to strengthen bilateral military cooperation. He will hold talks with the senior military and civilian leadership of Singapore during his visit from April 4 to April 6.

He will also visit a number of military installations in Singapore.

The Indian Army chief is scheduled to call on the Minister of Defence, chief of Singapore Army and other senior dignitaries where he will discuss avenues for enhancing India-Singapore defence relations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

