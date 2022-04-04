Some Russian troops still in northern Ukrainian region of Chernihiv - governor

Some Russian troops remained in the northern Ukrainian region of Chernihiv on Monday after pulling back from around the region's main city of Chernihiv, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

Russia said last week it would sharply scale back military activity around Chernihiv and the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

