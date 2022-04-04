Left Menu

Notice to be served to NHRC, SLSA before prayer related to post-poll violence is taken up: Cal HC

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-04-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 14:44 IST
Notice to be served to NHRC, SLSA before prayer related to post-poll violence is taken up: Cal HC
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court on Monday said that notice will be served to NHRC and State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) in connection with a prayer for forming a committee to ensure that people displaced in post-poll violence in West Bengal get to return homes and pursue work.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj directed that the prayer will be taken up on April 19 during the hearing of PILs on post-poll violence that was reported following the 2021 assembly elections.

The petitioner prayed that the court form a two-member committee comprising representatives of the NHRC (National Human Rights Commission) and the SHRC (State Human Rights Commission) for the purpose.

Petitioner Priyanka Tibrewal submitted before the bench that since there was no chairman or secretary in SHRC at present, the secretary of SLSA be served notice.

A five-judge bench presided by the then acting chief justice Rajesh Bindal had on August 19, 2021 ordered a CBI investigation into all cases of alleged murder and crime against women during post-poll violence in Bengal.

Passing judgment in PILs seeking an independent probe in the reported violence following the declaration of assembly elections, the bench had ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising three IPS officers of West Bengal cadre to probe all other cases.

The bench had said that both the investigations would be monitored by the high court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
3
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India
4
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022