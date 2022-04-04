MP: Forest dept official held for bribery by Lokayukta cops
A forest department official was nabbed by the Special Police Establishment SPE of the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 in Shahdol district, an official said.
A forest department official was nabbed by the Special Police Establishment (SPE) of the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 in Shahdol district, an official said. Forest ranger Mahendra Singh Yadav, posted in Jaisingh Nagar in Shahdol, had demanded Rs 2 lakh from a person for the release of his two tractor-trolleys seized in connection with illegal sand transportation, Rewa's Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (SP) Gopal Singh Dhakad said. After the man approached the Lokayukta's SPE, a trap was laid and he was held under the Prevention of Corruption Act while accepting a sum of Rs 50,000 as bribe, he added.
