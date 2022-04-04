Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: MP-based doctor booked for extortion in Bilaspur

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 04-04-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 17:25 IST
Chhattisgarh: MP-based doctor booked for extortion in Bilaspur
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A doctor hailing from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh has been booked for allegedly demanding money from a woman physician by threatening to circulate morphed photographs of her, police said on Monday.

An extortion case under IPC and IT Act provisions has been registered against Dr Ashok Dante based on the complaint of the victim's husband who is also a doctor and runs a private hospital here, said JP Gupta, Station House Officer (SHO) of Civil Lines police.

''As per the complaint lodged on Saturday, the woman doctor was in Chitrakoot in Satna district of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh between 2017 and 2020 for her medical studies during which she got acquainted with Dante. When the woman returned here after her studies, Dante allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakhs from her after threatening to circulate morphed images of her,'' he said.

The accused also allegedly sent a threat letter to the woman's father last month as well as messages on her cellphone, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
3
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
4
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022