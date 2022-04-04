U.S. FDA advisers to discuss additional COVID vaccine boosters

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's staff said on Monday expert advisers would discuss the timing and populations for use of additional COVID-19 vaccine boosters doses in a meeting later this week.

A panel of independent advisers to the agency will also weigh on the role of the FDA in deciding the composition of COVID-19 vaccines on April 6.

