U.S. FDA advisers to discuss additional COVID vaccine boosters
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-04-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 17:43 IST
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's staff said on Monday expert advisers would discuss the timing and populations for use of additional COVID-19 vaccine boosters doses in a meeting later this week.
A panel of independent advisers to the agency will also weigh on the role of the FDA in deciding the composition of COVID-19 vaccines on April 6.
