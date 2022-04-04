Left Menu

Japan foreign minister: 20 Ukrainians will fly to Japan on official govt plane

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-04-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 17:53 IST
Japan foreign minister: 20 Ukrainians will fly to Japan on official govt plane
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Monday that 20 Ukrainians will accompany him back to Japan on the official government plane, one part of Japan's efforts to provide humanitarian relief to Ukrainians fleeing their nation.

Hayashi, in Poland, said the 20 Ukrainians were those who expressed a wish to go to Japan but could not manage it on their own, adding that further support once in Japan would be tailored to their individual needs.

