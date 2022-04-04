Left Menu

Teen killed by boyfriend for not returning smartphone he gifted her

PTI | Pakur | Updated: 04-04-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 18:22 IST
Teen killed by boyfriend for not returning smartphone he gifted her
  • Country:
  • India

A teenage girl was allegedly killed by her boyfriend in Jharkhand's Pakur district after she refused to return a smartphone he had gifted her, police said on Monday.

The girl, a resident of Maheshpur police station area, was missing since Sunday night after she went out with her boyfriend, 20, to watch a football match, they said.

Her body was found at a secluded spot on Monday morning, they added.

The accused was in a relationship with her for the last two years, the girl's uncle said.

He often used to visit the girl's house and also spend nights at her place. However, the accused's marriage was fixed by his family to someone else and he wanted back the smartphone he had gifted her but she was reluctant to return it, the uncle said.

They fought over the issue and then went out to watch the football match, he said.

The accused, who was arrested from Kankarbona in Muffasil police station area, told police that on the way back from the match he slit her throat with a sharp object as she refused to return the phone and kept fighting over it, Sub-divisional Police Officer Navnit Anthony Hembram said.

He then fled the spot with the phone, the officer said.

The body was sent to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
3
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
4
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022