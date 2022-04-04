Left Menu

4 killed as two groups open fire at each other over land dispute in Punjab's Gurdaspur

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-04-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 18:31 IST
Four people, including the husband of a sarpanch, were killed after two groups allegedly opened fire at each other over a land dispute in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Monday, police said.

One person was injured in the clash in Phulra village in Gurdaspur district.

The warring groups claimed right over a piece of land in neighbouring Golewal village in Dasuya in Hoshiarpur district, leading to the clash.

''Four persons died while one was injured in the incident,'' Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police Harjit Singh said.

Three of the deceased belonged to one group and the fourth was from the rival group, the police said.

Sukhraj Singh, the husband of a sarpanch, was among the deceased.

Further investigation into the matter was underway, police added.

