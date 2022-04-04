Left Menu

One arrested for killing vegetable vendor in Ajmer

One person was arrested for allegedly killing a 55-year-old vegetable vendor in Beawar town of Rajasthans Ajmer district, police said on Monday.Ajmer Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma told PTI that two other suspects in the case are being interrogated.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-04-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 19:02 IST
One person was arrested for allegedly killing a 55-year-old vegetable vendor in Beawar town of Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said on Monday.

Ajmer Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma told PTI that two other suspects in the case are being interrogated. “The law and order situation in Beawar is completely under control,” Sharma said.

On Sunday, in the local vegetable market of Beawar town, victim Mohammad Salim had an altercation with another vendor over parking of a motorcycle. The dispute turned violent and Salim and his son were beaten up with sticks by around six people, police said.

According to police, Salim died in the incident while his son suffered minor injuries.

