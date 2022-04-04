Lakhimpur: SC questions detailed examination of evidence, reserves order on bail cancellation plea

The Supreme Court on Monday raised questions over the Allahabad High Court verdict granting bail to Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, saying “unnecessary” details like post mortem report, nature of wounds should not have gone into when the trial was yet to commence. Reserving the order on a plea of farmers seeking cancellation of bail of Ashish, a special bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli also took strong note of the fact that the state government did not file an appeal against the high court’s order as suggested by the apex court-appointed SIT, saying, “This is not a matter where you wait for years”. “How can the judge go into a postmortem report etc. We are hearing a bail matter, we do not want to prolong. This way of going into merits and going into wounds etc. is unnecessary for the question of bail,” the bench observed. The bench took note of the submissions of senior advocate Dushyant Dave and Prashant Bhushan, appearing for farmers, that the high court did not consider the extensive charge sheet and rather relied upon the FIR where it was alleged that one person received bullet injuries. The bail was granted after the high court took note of the facts including the post mortem report which did not indicate bullet injuries of the deceased.

“We do not approve of this type of nonsense. Sorry for using this word...these things were irrelevant for considering the bail. See, he was hit by a bullet. He was hit by a car and he was hit by a tyre and scooter. what is this”, said the CJI. The bench said, “the trial has not started and evidence is still being collected”. Dave said that one of the witnesses had been threatened in March also and as per an FIR, he was beaten up saying that ''ab BJP satta me hai dekh tera kya haal hoga (now BJP is in power, now you see what consequences you may face) ''. Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the accused, said that the matter was listed for framing of charges and the charge sheet has been filed after the conclusion of the probe. The bench said, “What we feel ... this way of going into the merits of the case and describing the nature of injuries and all that is unnecessary for consideration of bail that is what we want to say.” At the outset, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the state, said that the report of the SIT on the filing of the appeal against the grant of bail was shared with the authorities on Friday. “This is not a matter where you wait for years,” the bench said, adding that it cannot force the state to file an appeal in a case. The stand of the state government remains the same and an affidavit has been filed saying extensive security has been provided to witnesses and all the witnesses have been contacted and they have said that they do not have any “threat perception”. Jethmalani said it was a “grave offence” and the nature of the offence can be established in the trial only and moreover, the accused was not a “flight risk” and has no criminal record. “The SIT asked us to appeal since he is an influential person and he can tamper evidence but this did not impress us,” the state government counsel said. Dave extensively referred to the charge sheet and said that the impugned high court order granting bail “suffers from the gross non application of mind” and needed to be set aside. He alleged that the victims were not heard in the high court. “The SIT has done a thorough investigation. Why was the high court judge in such an anxiety to conduct the investigation,” Dave said. Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar said that the high court went into the firearm injury because the FIR said that there was a death due to a firearm injury.

“The way the High Court has gone into this bullet injury etc... that is the question,” the bench said. The accused submitted that if the top court cancels the bail then no courts below would grant this relief to him again. On March 16, the top court had sought responses of the Uttar Pradesh government and Ashish Mishra, on a plea challenging the grant of bail to him.

It had also directed the state government to ensure the protection of witnesses after the counsel, appearing for farmers, referred to the attack on a key witness on March 10.

On October 3 last year, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV, in which Ashish Mishra was seated, according to the UP Police FIR. Following the incident, the driver and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers.

A journalist also died in the violence that triggered outrage among opposition parties and farmer groups agitating over the Centre's now-repealed agricultural reform laws.

