FACTBOX-French far-right's Zemmour promises crackdown on immigration, security

Far-right commentator Eric Zemmour, a newcomer to politics, threatened to upend the French election when he threw his hat in the ring last year. His ratings have now dropped but he still draws sizeable support from voters.

Here are his main policy proposals https://programme.zemmour2022.fr: ECONOMY * Cut taxes on low salaries and pensions to boost net income. That would be financed by scrapping foreigners' welfare benefits * No taxes on overtime * Increase retirement age to 64 * No tax on donations of up to 200,000 euros per child or grandchild every ten years; no tax on any inheritance below 200,000 euros per child

IMMIGRATION * Deport all immigrants who are unemployed for at least six months * Create a Ministry of "Remigration" for deportations * End policy of family reunification * Limit asylum to about 100 people a year. * End the right to automatic French citizenship for children born in France to immigrant parents SECURITY * Grant police a presumption of legitimate defence when they use their weapons * Create a "forgivable offense" in cases of self-defence * Re-establish life sentences * Revoke French citizenship and deport offenders with dual nationalities and recidivists

ISLAM * Says "Islam is not compatible with France" * No headscarves in public spaces * Ban the construction of minarets * Impose strict controls on imams * Mohammed among names that should be banned SOCIAL * * Revoke welfare subsidies for parents of students who are deemed difficult or who skip class * Grant a bonus to families living in rural areas for more than two years for the birth of each child * Create a Ministry of Family charged with boosting birth rate

EUROPE, INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS * Leave NATO's integrated military command * Refuse the entry of any new member states to the European Union * Give any new French law preeminence over EU laws ENERGY * End current and future wind power projects. Invest in hydroelectric projects * Promote nuclear energy ($1 = 0.9003 euros)

