Left Menu

Ukrainian POWs complain of mistreatment by Russia -Ukrainian ombudswoman

Returning Ukrainian prisoners of war believe their treatment by Russia while in captivity broke the Geneva Conventions, Ukrainian human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said on Monday. She said some former prisoners had reported that they had been kept in basements, denied food and made to take off their uniforms.

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 19:50 IST
Ukrainian POWs complain of mistreatment by Russia -Ukrainian ombudswoman

Returning Ukrainian prisoners of war believe their treatment by Russia while in captivity broke the Geneva Conventions, Ukrainian human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said on Monday.

She said some former prisoners had reported that they had been kept in basements, denied food and made to take off their uniforms. Reuters could not independently verify her assertions. Russia did not immediately respond to Denisova's comments.

"Russia flagrantly violates the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War. These facts were confirmed during the last liberation of Ukrainian citizens from enemy captivity," Denisova wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "They were kept in a field, in a pit, in a garage. They were periodically taken out one at a time: they beat them to make examples of them, fired near their ears and intimidated them."

The Geneva Conventions establish international legal standards for conduct of armed conflicts and seek to limit their humanitarian impact. Denisova said the Russian actions violated article 13 of the conventions, which calls for humane treatment of prisoners of war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
3
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
4
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022