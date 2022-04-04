Left Menu

3 arrested in Tripura for links to anti-national activities

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 04-04-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 20:04 IST
  Country:
  • India

Three people were arrested from Tripura's Spehijala district for their alleged link with anti-national activities, police said on Monday.

A case was lodged under Sections 120(A), 121 and 124(A) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against them after thorough interrogation by state and central agencies, officer-in-charge of Jatrapur police station Nandan Das told PTI.

Those arrested were identified as Imran Hussain (25), an imam, Abul Kashem (32), a teacher, and Hamid Ali, a farmer, he said.

Hussain had spent substantial time in madrasas in Uttar Pradesh and Assam's Barpeta district before returning to Jatrapur, a village near the Bangladesh border, police said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a team from Delhi came to Jatrapur and with the help of the state agencies apprehended the three people on Saturday night, they said.

The suspects were taken to Bishalgarh police station on Sunday where they underwent interrogation in presence of central intelligence sleuths, police said.

Following the interrogation, the case was filed, they said, adding that further investigations are underway.

However, police did not share the details of the anti-national activities the three persons were allegedly connected with.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

