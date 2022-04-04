Governor of Ukraine's Zhytomyr says no Russian troops remain in region
Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 20:34 IST
The governor of Ukraine's northern region of Zhytomyr said there were no longer any Russian troops in the region, which lies west of Kyiv on the border with Belarus.
"They left, leaving part of their vehicles, leaving part of their munitions," Governor Vitaliy Bunechko said in an online post.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian cosmonauts: suits are not inspired by Ukrainian flag
Thousands flee Mariupol as Russians advance
Russians push deeper into Mariupol as locals plead for help
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star Davidson will not join flight; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station and more
Zelenskyy suspends parties with Russian links