Governor of Ukraine's Zhytomyr says no Russian troops remain in region

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 20:34 IST
The governor of Ukraine's northern region of Zhytomyr said there were no longer any Russian troops in the region, which lies west of Kyiv on the border with Belarus.

"They left, leaving part of their vehicles, leaving part of their munitions," Governor Vitaliy Bunechko said in an online post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

