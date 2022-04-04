Left Menu

Gangster Bannanje Raja, 7 others get imprisonment for life

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-04-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 20:41 IST
Gangster Bannanje Raja, 7 others get imprisonment for life
  • Country:
  • India

A special court here sentenced gangster Rajendra Shetty alias Bannanje Raja and seven others to life imprisonment under the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA) for killing a mining baron R N Nayak on December 21, 2013 in Ankola in Uttara Kannada district.

The Principal District and Sessions Judge and KCOCA Court Judge C M Joshi pronounced the order.

The other accused are Jagdish Patel, Ambaji Bhandagara, Manjunath alias Ganesh Lakshman Bhajanthri, Mahesh Achchangi, K M Ismail Santosh M B, Jagadish Chandra Raj and Ankit Kumar Kashyap Nayak was shot dead for failing to pay the extortion money of Rs three crore to Bannanje Raja. After the murder, Raja himself called up the media and owned up to the crime.

Raja was holed up in Morocco from where he was arrested and brought to India. Others were caught from various parts of Karnataka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
3
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
4
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022