Left Menu

Sebi imposes penalties worth Rs 15 lakh on 3 entities for non-genuine orders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 21:19 IST
Sebi imposes penalties worth Rs 15 lakh on 3 entities for non-genuine orders
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday imposed penalties totalling Rs 15 lakh on three entities for indulging in non-genuine trades in illiquid stock options on BSE.

In three separate orders, the regulator slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on Vinit Jagdishprasad Kedia, Shiv Kumar Sarda HUF and Bajrang Lal Dalmia HUF.

The orders came after Sebi observed large scale reversal trades in the stock options segment on BSE, leading to the creation of artificial volumes.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) conducted an investigation into the trading activity in illiquid stock options from April 2014 to September 2015 after observing large scale trades in the stock options segment on BSE.

By indulging in such trades in stock options, they violated the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) regulations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
3
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
4
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022