Ola, Uber. 10 other cab aggregators granted provisional license, Maha govt tells HC

The Maharashtra government on Monday told Bombay High Court it has granted provisional license to 12 cab aggregators, including Ola and Uber, for a period of one month.

The state government submitted a report to a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik, which is hearing a petition filed by advocate Savina Crasto against transport aggregators alleging lack of a consumer grievance redressal mechanism to resolve complaints against Uber.

As per the report submitted by the government, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has been empowered to act as Licensing Authority to grant license to aggregators.

The RTA, till date, has received 29 applications from cab aggregators across the state, of which 12, including Ola and Uber, have been granted provisional license, while the rest of the applications are under scrutiny, the report said.

The HC said it would peruse the report and hear the matter further on Tuesday. It had, last month, noted that cab aggregator companies cannot be allowed to ply without license and had directed them to apply for it with the Maharashtra government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)