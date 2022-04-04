Left Menu

Ola, Uber. 10 other cab aggregators granted provisional license, Maha govt tells HC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 21:19 IST
Ola, Uber. 10 other cab aggregators granted provisional license, Maha govt tells HC
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government on Monday told Bombay High Court it has granted provisional license to 12 cab aggregators, including Ola and Uber, for a period of one month.

The state government submitted a report to a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik, which is hearing a petition filed by advocate Savina Crasto against transport aggregators alleging lack of a consumer grievance redressal mechanism to resolve complaints against Uber.

As per the report submitted by the government, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has been empowered to act as Licensing Authority to grant license to aggregators.

The RTA, till date, has received 29 applications from cab aggregators across the state, of which 12, including Ola and Uber, have been granted provisional license, while the rest of the applications are under scrutiny, the report said.

The HC said it would peruse the report and hear the matter further on Tuesday. It had, last month, noted that cab aggregator companies cannot be allowed to ply without license and had directed them to apply for it with the Maharashtra government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
3
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
4
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022