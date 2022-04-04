Left Menu

Ukraine has opened new logistics routes for exports, says prime minister

Ukraine, one of the world's largest grain exporters, used to ship most of its commodities out via the Black Sea, but with war raging along much of the coast, traders are being forced to transport more grain by rail. "(We have) formed new logistics routes for the maximum possible renewal of Ukraine's exports.

Ukraine has established new logistics routes for exports, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Monday. Ukraine, one of the world's largest grain exporters, used to ship most of its commodities out via the Black Sea, but with war raging along much of the coast, traders are being forced to transport more grain by rail.

"(We have) formed new logistics routes for the maximum possible renewal of Ukraine's exports. We are searching for new possibilities and creating new infrastructure on our borders," he said in a video address.

