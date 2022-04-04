Left Menu

Moscow to respond to expulsion of its diplomats from France -Interfax

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 23:26 IST
Moscow will respond to France's decision to expel Russian diplomats, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the Russian foreign ministry.

France has decided to expel many Russian diplomatic staff, echoing a similar action taken by Germany, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

