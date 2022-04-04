Moscow to respond to expulsion of its diplomats from France -Interfax
Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 23:26 IST
Moscow will respond to France's decision to expel Russian diplomats, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the Russian foreign ministry.
France has decided to expel many Russian diplomatic staff, echoing a similar action taken by Germany, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Italy, U.S., France, Germany and Britain leaders to hold call on Monday -statement
Germany offers to provide core of EU quick reaction force in 2025
Germany urges OPEC to raise production, warns against profiteering from sanctions
Germany offers to provide the EU's quick reaction force in 2025
Germany honours survivor of Nazi camps, 96, killed in Ukraine