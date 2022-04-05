Left Menu

'Obvious' Russian forces responsible for atrocities in Ukraine's Bucha, Pentagon says

Russian forces are obviously responsible for the atrocities in the Ukrainian town on Bucha, the Pentagon said on Monday, even as it acknowledged it was not yet sure precisely which units were operating in the area.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2022 01:55 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 01:55 IST
Russian forces are obviously responsible for the atrocities in the Ukrainian town on Bucha, the Pentagon said on Monday, even as it acknowledged it was not yet sure precisely which units were operating in the area. "I think it's fairly obvious, not just to us but to the world, that Russian forces are responsible for the atrocities in Bucha," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing.

"Now exactly who - what units, whether they're contractors or Chechens - I don't think we're able to say right now. But we're certainly not refuting that these atrocities occurred and occurred at the hands of Russians."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

