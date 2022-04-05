Left Menu

Documents stolen from Govt officer's car in Delhi, police begin probe

A central government official's car glass was broken and important documents including department stamps and office keys were stolen in the Lajpat Nagar area of the national capital, said the police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 06:38 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 06:38 IST
A central government official's car glass was broken and important documents including department stamps and office keys were stolen in the Lajpat Nagar area of the national capital, said the police. The incident took place on March 31 at around 8.30 pm after which the police registered an FIR upon the complaint of the victim. However, the accused has not been arrested so far.

The victim is identified as Anirban Guha. Guha who is an Assistant Commissioner in the Union Ministry of Animal Husbandry told police that his car stopped on March 31 evening, after which he went in search of a mechanic. Upon returning, he found the glass of his car broken and his bag was stolen. The bag contained department stamps, important documents, office and house keys, Rs 10,000 and other items.

The police have started the search for the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

