Britain says Ukraine forces have retaken the north

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 11:07 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 11:05 IST
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Ukrainian forces have retaken key northern terrain, forcing Russian forces to retreat from areas around the city of Chernihiv and north of the capital Kyiv, British military intelligence said on Tuesday. Low-level fighting is likely to continue in some of the recaptured areas, but reduce this week as the remainder of the Russian forces withdraw, the defence ministry said in a regular bulletin on Twitter.

Many of the withdrawing Russian units are likely to require significant re-equipping and refurbishment before they redeploy for operations in the country's east, the ministry added. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

