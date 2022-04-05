Left Menu

One dead, 36 injured as matador overturns in UP's Firozabad

PTI | Firozabad(Up) | Updated: 05-04-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 13:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed and three dozen injured when a matador overturned near Nagla Harishchandra village in Tundla area here, police said on Tuesday.

The injured, including 14 children were rushed to a hospital where condition of three is stated to be critical, they said.

Tundla Circle officer Abhishek Srivastava said, the accident took place on Monday night when a matador carrying people from Etah overturned while returning back\R.

The passengers had come here to pay obeisance at a Vaishno Devi temple, he said.\R The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Sushil, police said. \R Investigation is underway, Shrivastava said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

