Left Menu

Nitish expresses grief over CRPF jawan killing, injuries to migrant labourers in J&K

My deepest condolences to the martyred CRPF jawans family, and prayers for the early recovery of the injured labourers from the state.Our senior officials are in touch with the Jammu and Kashmir administration so that the body of the slain jawan is brought to back to Bihar, and the injured labourers get proper treatment.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 05-04-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 13:40 IST
Nitish expresses grief over CRPF jawan killing, injuries to migrant labourers in J&K
Nitish Kumar Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday condemned terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in which one CRPF jawan from the state was killed and two migrant labourers were injured.

He asked officials concerned to extend help to the injured Bihar labourers.

''I strongly condemn the terrorist attacks. My deepest condolences to the martyred CRPF jawan's family, and prayers for the early recovery of the injured labourers from the state.

''Our senior officials are in touch with the Jammu and Kashmir administration so that the body of the slain jawan is brought to back to Bihar, and the injured labourers get proper treatment. The Bihar government will provide all possible help to the family members of the victims,'' he told reporters. Vishal Kumar, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) hailing from Munger district, was injured in a terrorist attack in Srinagar's Maisuma and he later succumbed to his injuries.

Migrant labourers Patleshwar Kumar and Jako Chowdhary, who hail from West Champaran district, were shot at by terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022