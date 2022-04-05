Left Menu

Two people dead in murder-suicide in Hamburg - police

"We are treating it as a murder-suicide based on what we know. The investigation continues." Several streets were closed to traffic and pedestrians due to a large deployment of officers.

A man and a woman were found dead in Hamburg on Tuesday in an apparent murder-suicide, a police spokesperson in the northern German city said.

