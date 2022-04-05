Left Menu

Germany extends 50 million euro loan to Moldova

Germany will extend a no-strings-attached 50 million euro ($54.83 million) loan to Moldova to help the country, Europe's poorest, deal with an influx of refugees from Ukraine and with high energy costs. Germany is hosting the Romanian and French Foreign Ministers at a donor conference on Tuesday in which Moldova's Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita will also take part.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-04-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 14:18 IST
Germany extends 50 million euro loan to Moldova
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany will extend a no-strings-attached 50 million euro ($54.83 million) loan to Moldova to help the country, Europe's poorest, deal with an influx of refugees from Ukraine and with high energy costs.

Germany is hosting the Romanian and French Foreign Ministers at a donor conference on Tuesday in which Moldova's Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita will also take part. The country, with a population of under three million, has taken in more Ukrainian refugees per head than any other.

"The German government wants to provide financial support to a country that faces huge political and financial challenges, especially because of the high number of refugees it has taken in and increased energy costs," the government said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9119 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022