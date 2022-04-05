Germany extends 50 million euro loan to Moldova

Germany will extend a no-strings-attached 50 million euro ($54.83 million) loan to Moldova to help the country, Europe's poorest, deal with an influx of refugees from Ukraine and with high energy costs.

Germany is hosting the Romanian and French Foreign Ministers at a donor conference on Tuesday in which Moldova's Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita will also take part. The country, with a population of under three million, has taken in more Ukrainian refugees per head than any other.

"The German government wants to provide financial support to a country that faces huge political and financial challenges, especially because of the high number of refugees it has taken in and increased energy costs," the government said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9119 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)