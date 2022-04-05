Left Menu

Over 3.93 lakh foreigners overstaying in India: govt tells Lok Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 14:36 IST
Over 3.93 lakh foreigners were overstaying in the country till December last year, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Tuesday.

The minister said 25,143 foreigners overstayed after expiry of visa in 2021, 40,239 foreigners overstayed in 2020 and 54,576 overstayed in 2021.

''The overall total number of overstaying foreigners (including the above), overstaying from the period prior to 2019 and up to December 31, 2021 is 3,93,431,'' he said in a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha.

Rai said legal action under the Foreigners Act, 1946 is also taken based on merit of each case which includes placing the names of foreigners in the 'Black List' after ensuring their deportation from India.

Further, law enforcing agencies maintain a vigil to intercept foreigners overstaying in India and take action on anti-national, anti-social or any criminal activities as per the law of the land, he said.

