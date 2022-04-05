Left Menu

UK, Japanese foreign ministers agree on need for more Russia sanctions

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-04-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 14:55 IST
Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday she had agreed with her Japanese counterpart Hayashi Yoshimasa that more sanctions against Russia are needed.

"We agreed that the international community must increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his war machine with further coordinated sanctions," Truss said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

