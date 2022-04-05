Businessman robbed of Rs 5 lakh in UP’s Badaun

Two unidentified people allegedly robbed Rs 5 lakh from a businessman in Parmanandpur village here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place when Dharmendra Gupta, owner of Raj Trading Company, was about to open his shop, they said.

The two bike-borne masked men robbed Rs 5 lakh from him, police said. Senior Superintendent of Police, O P Singh said, “An alert has been issued and attempts are on to nab them.'' PTI COR ABN NB RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)