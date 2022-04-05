Left Menu

Maha: Diesel leak from pipeline causes fire on road in Thane district; no casualties

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-04-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 15:52 IST
Maha: Diesel leak from pipeline causes fire on road in Thane district; no casualties
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A theft of diesel from a pipeline led to a leak causing fire on Shil-Mhape road in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official said.

The incident took place in the morning, when some unidentified miscreant stole diesel from a pipeline of BPCL passing from Mumbai refinery to Manmad to Delhi, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation. During the theft, the fuel leaked on the road and nearby areas and a fire erupted, he said.

Five fire engines three from the MIDC and one each from Thane and Navi Mumbai were pressed into service and the blaze, which spread on the road and adjoining areas, was put out in three hours at 11 am, the official said.

No casualties and injuries were reported in the incident and the situation was brought under control, he said, adding that the local police were probing the theft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
4
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022