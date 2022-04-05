Maha: Diesel leak from pipeline causes fire on road in Thane district; no casualties

A theft of diesel from a pipeline led to a leak causing fire on Shil-Mhape road in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official said.

The incident took place in the morning, when some unidentified miscreant stole diesel from a pipeline of BPCL passing from Mumbai refinery to Manmad to Delhi, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation. During the theft, the fuel leaked on the road and nearby areas and a fire erupted, he said.

Five fire engines three from the MIDC and one each from Thane and Navi Mumbai were pressed into service and the blaze, which spread on the road and adjoining areas, was put out in three hours at 11 am, the official said.

No casualties and injuries were reported in the incident and the situation was brought under control, he said, adding that the local police were probing the theft.

