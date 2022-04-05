Left Menu

Gangrape case: Man arrested after encounter in UP's Gonda

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 05-04-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 15:53 IST
Gangrape case: Man arrested after encounter in UP's Gonda
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man, who along with three others allegedly raped a Dalit girl, was arrested after an encounter here, police said on Tuesday.

Mehfooz suffered bullet injuries to one of his legs during the exchange of fire between him and police, Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Kumar Mishra said.

He and the three others -- Raja, Balai and Israel -- allegedly raped the teenager last month and a case was registered against them on March 30.

Raja and Balai were also arrested after encounters earlier, Mishra said, adding that Israel had surrendered before police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
4
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022