Left Menu

Ukrainian governor warns over acid tank hit

PTI | Lviv | Updated: 05-04-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 17:14 IST
Ukrainian governor warns over acid tank hit
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The governor of eastern Ukraine's Luhansk region on Tuesday urged residents to stay inside, shut windows and doors and prepare wet face masks after a Russian strike hit a tank containing nitric acid.

Serhiy Haidai said on the messaging app Telegram that the incident occurred near the city of Rubizhne, which the Ukrainian military said the Russians had been trying to take over. He didn't specify what area the warning applied to.

Haidai warned that nitric acid "is dangerous if inhaled, swallowed and in contact with skin and mucous membranes".

The Russian military has not commented on the claim, and it could not be verified independently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
4
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022