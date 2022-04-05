Left Menu

Spain to expel around 25 Russian diplomats, foreign minister says

Italy, Sweden and Denmark had already announced similar expulsions early on Tuesday. Albares said his government expected Russia to expel a similar number of Spanish diplomats in response.

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 17:42 IST
Spain to expel around 25 Russian diplomats, foreign minister says
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain will expel some 25 Russian diplomats and embassy staff from Madrid, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Tuesday, joining other European Union countries in its response to alleged war crimes by Russian troops in Ukraine.

"We have decided to expel Russian diplomats and staff from the Russian embassy in Spain who represent a threat to the interests and security of our country," he said after the weekly cabinet meeting, without ruling out further measures. The minister added that the expulsions were also a response to "the terrible actions carried out in the past days in Ukraine especially in Bucha and the ones reported today from Mariupol." referring to the discovery of mass graves and civilian killings in the Ukrainian city of Bucha.

"The crimes cannot remain unpunished," he said. Italy, Sweden and Denmark had already announced similar expulsions early on Tuesday.

Albares said his government expected Russia to expel a similar number of Spanish diplomats in response. However, he said Spain would not expel the Russian ambassador as Madrid wants to keep its own ambassador in Moscow and leave diplomatic channels open for talks with Russia to end the war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
4
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022