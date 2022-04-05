NATO says Russia regrouping to try to take Ukraine's Donbas
- Country:
- Belgium
Russia is not giving up on its offensive in Ukraine but will try to refocus on completely taking the Donbas region in the coming weeks, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.
"We now see a significant movement of (Russian) troops away from Kyiv to regroup, re-arm and re-supply and shift their focus to the east," Stoltenberg told a news conference.
"In the coming weeks, we expect a further Russian push in eastern and southern Ukraine to try to take the entire Donbas and to create a land bridge to occupied Crimea," he said before Wednesday's meeting of NATO foreign ministers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- Russia
- Russian
- Donbas
- NATO Secretary-
- Ukraine
- Jens Stoltenberg
- Crimea
ALSO READ
Zelenskyy denounces Russian bombing of school
10 million Ukrainians forced to flee homes amid Russian invasion
EU to mull Russian oil embargo with Biden set to join talks
France freezes USD 24bn of Russian Central Bank's assets
Figure skating-Absences loom large with Russians out of world championships