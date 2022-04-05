Left Menu

Action is taken against food adulteration by state and district level officers: Govt

The government on Tuesday said action is taken against food adulteration under the Food Safety and Standards Act by state commissioners and food officers at the state and district levels, respectively.In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya said that Food Safety and Standards Authority of India FSSAI has notified Food Safety and Standards Labelling and Display Regulations, 2020 regarding requirements for labelling of packaged food.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya said that Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has notified Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020 regarding requirements for labelling of packaged food. This regulation's section related to nutritional information requires display of nutrients and their contribution to recommended daily allowance in percentage to enable consumers to make informed choice.

''It is mandatory for food business operators to label the food package in accordance with these regulations,'' Mandaviya said. Replying to a supplementary query during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar said the regulations notified by the FSSAI stipulate that the nutritional information on the label is presented as a percentage of recommended daily allowance for consumers. She informed that action is taken against food adulteration under the Food Safety and Standards Act by state commissioners and food officers at the district level.

