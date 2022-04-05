Left Menu

Army saves life of two-year-old girl in J-K’s Kishtwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-04-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 20:26 IST
Army saves life of two-year-old girl in J-K’s Kishtwar
  • Country:
  • India

Army’s prompt action saved the life of a two-year-old girl who accidentally consumed an anti-parasitic drug in a remote village in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said on Tuesday.

Arohi Thakur, a resident of Hanzal village of Navapachchi, was playing at her home when she accidentally consumed scabex lotion, the spokesman said.

“Immediately after that she started feeling dizzy and the same was noticed by her parents. They rushed her to Navapachchi for immediate medical attention,” the spokesman said.

On receipt of information from locals, he said, a medical team of the Army acted promptly and the girl was immediately attended and provided treatment that saved her precious life.

The locals of the village lauded the Army for its prompt action and for providing lifesaving medical care to the child, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
3
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022