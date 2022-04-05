Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy urges Spanish companies still in Russia to leave, wants more sanctions

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 05-04-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 21:13 IST
Spanish companies still operating in Russia must leave to force Moscow to abandon its invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Spain's parliament on Tuesday, shortly after he addressed the United Nations Security Council.

Invoking the 1937 bombing of Spanish Basque town of Guernica by Nazi war planes, he told Spanish lawmakers to contemplate the current situation where hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are living in fear without water, food or medicine, and called for further international sanctions against Russia.

