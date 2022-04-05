Left Menu

MP: Registration and stamps dept staffers held for bribery

PTI | Shahdol | Updated: 05-04-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 21:29 IST
MP: Registration and stamps dept staffers held for bribery
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Madhya Pradesh police on Tuesday held a deputy registrar of the Registration and Stamps Department and one more person in Shahdol district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, an official said.

Deputy Registrar Jai Singh Sikarwar and another employee Diwakar Dwivedi were held while accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh in exchange for handing over 100 land registration documents to the complainant, said EOW inspector Ravindra Chaturvedi.

''When the complainant arrived to give Rs 1 lakh to Sikarwar, the latter told him to give the money to his subordinate Diwakar Dwivedi. The two accused have been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act provisions. The land documents have also been seized as part of the probe,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
3
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022