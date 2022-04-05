Left Menu

Man held in Murbad for killing 78-year-old woman

A man was arrested for allegedly murdering a 78-year-old woman in Murbad area of Thane district, a police official said on Tuesday.Nirabai Patil had gone missing after she left home to go to a temple on March 23, Murbad police station inspector Prasad Pandhre said.A complaint was filed the next day and her body was found in the thicket on March 26.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-04-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 21:35 IST
Man held in Murbad for killing 78-year-old woman
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested for allegedly murdering a 78-year-old woman in Murbad area of Thane district, a police official said on Tuesday.

Nirabai Patil had gone missing after she left home to go to a temple on March 23, Murbad police station inspector Prasad Pandhre said.

''A complaint was filed the next day and her body was found in the thicket on March 26. We found that accused Vikas Jadhav (32) had bludgeoned her to death with a coconut in order to rob her. He was held on Monday,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
3
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022