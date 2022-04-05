Man held in Murbad for killing 78-year-old woman

A man was arrested for allegedly murdering a 78-year-old woman in Murbad area of Thane district, a police official said on Tuesday.

Nirabai Patil had gone missing after she left home to go to a temple on March 23, Murbad police station inspector Prasad Pandhre said.

''A complaint was filed the next day and her body was found in the thicket on March 26. We found that accused Vikas Jadhav (32) had bludgeoned her to death with a coconut in order to rob her. He was held on Monday,'' he said.

