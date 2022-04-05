HC directs Delhi govt to decide matters related to no-confidence motion against Waqf board chief

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Delhi Government to take a decision on the matters related to no-confidence motion against Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri while deciding two petitions directed the Delhi Government to dispose of the matter according to the law and expeditiously.

In this matter, one petition was moved by the four members of the Delhi Waqf Board through Advocate Mehmood Pracha seeking the removal of Amanatullah from the chairmanship of the board. Meanwhile, another petition was moved by Amanatullah objecting to the first petition saying that two out of four members who moved the notice of no-confidence motion are ineligible.

"Representation seeking their removal is pending before the divisional commissioner. It should be decided first," argued Amanatullah. Khan's petition had said the Delhi Waqf Board has sent representation to the LG, the Revenue Minister and the divisional commissioner saying that Parvez Hashmi has not attended even a single meeting after becoming a member of the board and that Chaudhary Shareef Ahmed is disqualified from continuing as a member of the board.

The High Court had directed to maintain the status quo on the no-confidence motion till March 5, 2022. The court while deciding the petition observed that a court should remain away from it and competent authority (state government) should take a call on this.

On March 4, the four members including former Congress MP Parvez Hashmi, Chaudhry Shareef Ahmed, Razia Sultana and Naeem Fateema Kazmi had moved a notice of no-confidence motion before LG for the removal of Amanatullah on various grounds. Then they moved Delhi High Court seeking direction for the removal of Amanatullah Khan from the post. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)