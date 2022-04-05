Security strengthened at Shri Krishna Janmasthan complex, other religious places in UP's Mathura

The security at the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple complex and other religious places in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura has been further strengthened, a day after a man attacked policemen at a gate of the famed Gorakhnath temple, police sources said here on Tuesday.

After the incident at the Gorakhnath temple, the government has given instructions to further tighten security at the most sensitive religious places of the state, they said.

An man attacked two policemen with a sharp-edged weapon at a gate of the Gorakhnath temple and tried to barge into premises before being overpowered, state officials had said on Monday.

The attack occurred on Sunday evening at the temple which is under high security as it is frequently visited by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is the head seer.

State officials have termed the attack at Gorakhnath temple on Sunday as a ''terror incident'' as part of a ''deep conspiracy'' and meticulously probing the matter.

Additional Director General of Police (Security) Vinod Kumar Singh, who held a meeting of the standing committee on Tuesday, said the security in temples at the Shri Krishna Janmasthan will be further tightened. He said the temples in the area have been ''minutely'' inspected. The standing committee held a meeting in which a thorough review was conducted about security arrangements of lord Shri Krishna Janmshthan complex, the temple and the Shahi Idgah, he said.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police (IG) of the Agra Zone, Nachiketa Jha, reached Mathura late on Monday evening and reviewed the security arrangements of Shri Krishna Janmasthan complex and Shahi Idgah and instructed officials to remove all shortcomings. He took complete information from the security personnel posted at these places and also heard their problems. After this, the IG also checked the security of Idgah, sources added.

