Goa: MP-based man held for blackmailing woman

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 05-04-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 22:42 IST
  Country:
  India

The Cyber Crime police of Goa on Tuesday arrested a Madhya Pradesh-based man for befriending a lady and allegedly blackmailing her with nude pictures, an official said.

He said Suresh Panchal (32), originally from Ratlam in MP, befriended the woman from North Goa on Facebook, put up an objectionable video of the latter on social media and then began demanding money to stop further circulation.

A probe zeroed in on Panchal in Ratlam and he was brought to Goa, the official added.

