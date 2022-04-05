Left Menu

Mumbai jeweller looted of gold, cash totalling Rs 97 lakh in Titwala area of Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-04-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 22:54 IST
Mumbai jeweller looted of gold, cash totalling Rs 97 lakh in Titwala area of Thane
A Mumbai-based jeweller was looted of gold and cash totalling Rs 97 lakh in Titwala in Thane district, a police official said on Tuesday.

Victim Rakesh Jain of Lalbaug in the metropolis had come to deliver gold to some clients here and his bag was stolen when he stopped his car to check the vehicle's tyres, he said.

''The bag contained 2,330 grams of gold worth Rs 93 lakh and Rs 4 lakh cash. Efforts are on to nab the accused,'' the Kalyan taluka police station official said.

