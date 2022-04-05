US official: US, allies, to ban new investments in Russia
- Country:
- United States
The US and its European allies will impose stiff new sanctions, including a ban on new investments in Russia on Wednesday, a U.S. official says, in retaliation for Russia's “war crimes” in Ukraine.
The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement.
The joint action will include a ban on new investment in Russia, toughened sanctions on its financial institutions and government-owned enterprises, and more sanctions on Russian government officials and their family members.
The official said they would further Russia's economic, financial and technological “isolation” from the rest of the world as a penalty for its attacks on civilians in Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Israel good place for holding talks with Russia
Zelenskyy denounces Russian bombing of school
10 million Ukrainians forced to flee homes amid Russian invasion
Ukraine says no to Russia demands of laying down arms in Mariupol
TOP WRAP 1-Ukraine refuses to surrender Mariupol as Russia warns of humanitarian 'catastrophe'